How to enable Nvidia’s Freestyle ray-traced filters in games

Nvidia’s latest GeForce Game Ready Drivers include three added Nvidia Freestyle GeForce Experience filters, including Screen Space Ray Traced Global Illuminations, a filter that can improve lighting in games.

Nvidia Freestyle has been available for a few years, amassing a variety of in-game filters ready to be applied at a moment’s notice. Filters are easily enabled and have minimal in-game performance impact (opposed to other settings), making them a great way to view your favorite title underneath an alternative lens.

How to enable Nvidia GeForce Freestyle filters

A shot of Cyberpunk 2077 with the Nvidia Freestyle “SpecialFX” filter applied. Image via Alex Walker / Dot Esports

Before starting, it’s recommended that the latest GeForce Experience driver is installed and up to date before accessing the Freestyle filter feature, as newer filters like Ray Traced rolled out alongside the Nvidia GeForce Ready Driver 511.23 — so if you’re not up to date, you might not see the filter you’re looking for.

All of Freestyle’s filters are applied easily through the Nvidia in-game overlay, accessed (by default) by pressing Alt+F3 once in-game. From there, click on Game Filter.

Image via Nvidia

Once the Game Filter Freestyle overlay loads, click on the + icon to add a new in-game filter. From there, make any fine-tuned customizations by adjusting the Color, Details, and Exposure. Lastly, hit Done to implement the filter. You can stack filters by clicking on + multiple times.

To apply the new ray traced filter especially, you’ll want to search for the SSRTGI filter. It’ll only be available in certain games–Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t support the SSRTGI filter, but games like Cuphead, Hearthstone, Monster Hunter World, Stardew Valley and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard do.

Just beware: if you push the quality of the ray traced filters too far, you’ll suffer an enormous performance penalty–even in smaller indie titles like Gang Beasts.

Image via Alex Walker / Dot Esports

What games currently support Nvidia Freestyle ray traced filters?

While the full list of games that support Nvidia Freestyle can be found here, it can be difficult to parse which ones actually support the new ray traced global illumination filters.

As of January 19, here’s the list of games that support the SSRTGI filter:

Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed (DX9)

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations

Assassin’s Creed: Rogue

Assassin’s Creed: Unity

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed Liberation

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate

Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham Origins

Beyond Two Souls

Bioshock Infinite

ClayBook

Cities Skylines

Conqueror’s Blade (战意)

Cuphead

DARK SOULS: REMASTERED

Darkest Dungeon

Diablo 3

DiRT Rally 2

Dishonored

Dishonored 2

Don’t Starve

Dragon Age Inquisition

Dragon Ball Xenoverse

Enter the Gungeon

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Europa Universalis IV

Factorio

Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout 3

Fallout 4

Far Cry 3

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

FIFA 12, all the way through to FIFA 20

FIFA Online 3 and 4

Football Manager 2013-2019

Freestyle and Freestyle 2

FrostPunk

Gang Beasts

Garry’s Mod

Graveyard Keeper

GWENT

Half-Life Episode One, Episode Two

Hearthstone

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Imperator: Rome

Jurassic World Evolution

Kenshi

Kerbal Space Program

Life Is Strange 2

Mad Max

Madden NFL 20

Master of Orion

Metro 2033

Metro: Exodus

Metro Last Light

Minecraft

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Monster Hunter Online

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat X

My Time At Portia

NBA 2K18, 2K19

Nioh: Complete Edition

Obduction

PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2013-2019

Railway Empire

Remnant: From the Ashes

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Risk of Rain 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Saints Row: The Third

Saints Row IV

Shadowverse

Civilization V and VI

Civilization: Beyond Earth

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion

Slay the Spire

Space Engineers

Starbound

Stardew Valley

Strange Brigade

Subnautica

Subnautica: Below Zero

Terraria

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

The Elder Scrolls: Legends

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Evil Within 2

The Invisible Guardian

The Sims 3 and 4

The Witcher 2

The Witcher 3

This War of Mine

Tomb Raider (2013)

Total War: Rome

Total War: Shogun 2

Total War: WARHAMMER 1 and 2

Tropico 6

Vampyr

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Xian Xia Shi Jie / 仙侠世界 Xian Xia Shi Jie

What if the Nvidia Freestyle filters don’t work?

There’s a few methods to try out if you’re unable to pull up the Game Filter overlay.

Make sure Enable Experimental Features is checked. This option is found in the Nvidia GeForce Experience software within the General tab.

Image by Devon Ledohowski

Another method is accessing the in-game overlay by pressing Alt+Z. From there, navigate to settings (bottom right, gear icon), and navigate to Photo mode / Game filter. From there, make sure Capture / Enhance is turned on.