Xbox Game Pass Ultimate players will receive Halo Infinite ‘Pass Tense’ MA40 AR Bundle and other bonuses

Halo Infinite players subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will receive the “Pass Tense” MA40 AR Bundle and other in-game bonuses this month.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode was released early to celebrate Xbox’s 20th anniversary and players are enjoying the classic multiplayer action the series is known for. Players can expect more content when the full game is released on Dec. 8, including a special bonus for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Halo players with the Ultimate subscription can expect the exclusive “Pass Tense” MA40 Assualt Rifle coating, four double XP boosts, and four challenge swaps. The exclusive skin can’t be unlocked anywhere else and is a great way to customize your loadout with an exciting skin. The battle pass is also slightly difficult to unlock and the double XP boosts and challenge swaps can help you grind through the tiers.

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is a great way to enjoy dozens of games for a set price each month. The games that are available constantly rotate, allowing players to try titles without committing to the full price.

The perks will be available for free on all platforms and require the Halo Infinite multiplayer to unlock. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also enjoy items in Dauntless, Apex Legends, and World of Warships: Legends. Don’t miss out on these free rewards and make sure to claim them in the Perks gallery.