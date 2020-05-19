Microsoft reveals how it’s making sci-fi sounds for Halo Infinite

Microsoft has been publishing a series of behind-the-scenes videos on Halo’s Instagram, showcasing how the 343 Industries’ audio engineering team, the studio responsible for creating the Halo universe, is capturing Halo Infinite’s sounds.

The newest video is the “custom electric engines” with special microphones. The sounds from this recording session will be used for the sci-fi vehicles in Halo Infinite.

These videos are part of the Sound Design Saturday playlist and have been frequently posted for over a year. Previous videos show some more obvious sounds, while others aren’t as clear about what they’ll be used for in the game.

The team has already shown them capturing the weapon department sounds with real bullets flying overhead in a controlled environment, including ricochets, as well as a propane cannon firing for the sound of explosions. As for vehicles, the team displayed how they recorded a Chevy El Camino, helicopters, and jet engines.

343 Industries is even capturing audio from a cute pug named Gyoza, a Chinese dumpling. “His grunts, breaths, and excitement are sure to make for some… interesting sounds in Halo Infinite,” the team said. We’ll have to wait until the game is released to find out where Gyoza’s sounds will be used, though.

Halo Infinite is set to be released this holiday season as a launch title for Microsoft’s next-generation console, the Xbox Series X, as well as PC. It’ll also be playable on Xbox One as well as the other variations of the next-generation Xbox that might be coming. Microsoft will show more of the game in the Xbox 20/20 event in July.