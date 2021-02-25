Halo TV series set to premiere in Q1 2022

After a long period in development hell, the Halo TV series is confirming its debut for the small screen in early 2022.

The Halo series will also move from Showtime to Paramount Plus, ViacomCBS’ new entry into the streaming space, according to a report from Deadline.

First announced in 2013 along with the Xbox One, it took five years for the series to be ordered for a ten-episode series. Halo had been shooting in Budapest before production was shut down last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with “55 to 60 percent” filmed.

Top executives at ViacomCBS got a first-look at finished footage from Halo late last fall, with positive reactions that it could be a tentpole series for the company’s new streaming service.

“It delivers the visceral excitement of playing the game, along with a much deeper emotional experience around the Spartans,” said David Nebins, chief creative officer of ViacomCBS. “It could be a defining show for a newish service that’s got all firepower of an entertainment corporation behind it.”

Pablo Schreiber (The Wire, Orange is the New Black) stars as Master Chief, while Jen Taylor will reprise her role from the Halo games as Cortana.