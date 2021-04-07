Halo: The Master Chief Collection season 6 is now live

Halo: The Master Chief Collection’s sixth season of content is now live on all platforms, bringing tons of new armor, challenges, and more to the game over six years after it initially launched.

Themed after Fireteam Raven from the Halo arcade title, players on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC can download the new update now.

Prepare to go Raven mad.



Season 6 of MCC, “Raven” is officially here – and with it, new animated visors, back accessories, skins, Fireteam Raven armor, and more! What are you unlocking first?



🪶 https://t.co/1xyHiylw5u pic.twitter.com/urCAbz5MC6 — Halo (@Halo) April 7, 2021

Within season six, 343 has added 100 tiers to unlock, featuring new armor, vehicle skins, weapon skins, animated visors, and back accessories. This includes Fireteam Raven armor and new Seasonal Challenges too.

Additionally, Waterfall, a Halo Online map now playable in custom games for Halo 3, and Escalation Slayer, a new game variant for Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo: Reach, and Halo 4, have been added. Players can now also change teams mid-game in custom matches across all titles in MCC.

Season six will be live for roughly two months, so you have until the end of that period to claim all of the rewards, including two timed nameplates: Hog Wild and Unity 2021.

You can read a full breakdown and images of the new season six update on the Halo Waypoint blog.