Halo Infinite story details leak after data miners find spoilers in technical preview

Avoid the spoilers if you want to experience the campaign for yourself.

The Halo Infinite technical preview contained more than a first look at the game’s multiplayer mode. Data miners found campaign details “unintentionally” left in the game files, according to Joseph Staten, head of creative for the game.

“Leaks like this are painful for the dev team and can ruin the campaign experience for everyone,” Staten said. “So please, keep you eyes peeled for spoilers and don’t spread them if you see them.”

Hey folks, heads up: we unintentionally included a small number of #HaloInfinite campaign files in the tech preview build. Unfortunately, these files contain spoilers. 1/2 — Joseph Staten (@joestaten) July 30, 2021

The technical preview aimed to only let players test out the multiplayer components of the game, but developers “unintentionally included a small number” of campaign files, according to Staten. The data-mined information can contain key information about Halo Infinite‘s upcoming story.

In addition to Staten’s remarks, 343 Industries’ community director Brian Jarrard warned fans not to post the leaked content as it could lead to takedown notices and strikes on certain platforms. He also recommended taking down the content proactively to avoid any issues.

IMPORTANT: Please don't post data-mined content to your channels! You run a very real risk of getting a takedown notice, which could result in a strike on certain platforms. If you have already posted content, we recommend removing it from your channel proactively. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) July 30, 2021

Halo Infinite‘s technical preview is the first taste of its multiplayer mode. The game was delayed in August 2020 due to a range of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, but is set to release later this year. This means fans have to wait just a few months until they can experience the campaign for themselves.