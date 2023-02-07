Halo Infinite quietly drops new event, long-requested playlist fans will love

A quiet month for Halo Infinite following a round of mass layoffs at 343 Industries and with season three still a month away has been unexpectedly turned on its head with a surprise drop of content.

After reset rolled around today, players that logged into Halo Infinite found both a new event, Noble Intentions, as well as the much anticipated Community Creations playlist that features a variety of maps and modes created by fans in Forge.

Noble Intentions hasn’t been an entirely unknown factor, with many leakers prior to its release confirming that the event was on its way in February and a post on Xbox consoles teasing its arrival, but for the most part, the marketing for the event has been non-existent. It’s another 10-tier event pass that’s completely free for all players and features a variety of content inspired by Halo Reach‘s more hidden pieces of narrative.

Most notable are two Legendary Armor Kits inspired by Thom-A239 and Rosenda-A344. Thom was a character featured in the viral ‘Deliver Hope’ trailer for Halo Reach, who perished within that trailer’s story. Rosenda is even more obscured, noted as a Spartan who could have potentially replaced Emile on the original Noble Team from Reach’s main story.

Image via 343 Industries

As with events before it, a featured playlist has gone live with it that provides the ideal battleground to complete event challenges. Most excitingly, the featured playlist is called Community Creations and serves as the culmination of many community calls since Forge’s release to provide a matchmaking playlist with the best of Forge’s fanmade maps.

343 assures players this first incarnation is just the beginning of their plans for the Community Creations playlist, as it will be regularly updated with new fan content as time goes on to keep it fresh and reflect the evolution of Forgers’ skills.

For now, the playlist appears to feature Forge maps built for traditional Halo game modes such as Slayer. These include four maps at the moment: Absolution, Perilous, Salvation, and Starboard.

Both the Noble Intentions event and the Community Creations playlist are now live in Halo Infinite. The Noble Intentions event will last from Feb. 7 through to Feb. 21—a standard two-week runtime—while it isn’t made clear if the Community Creations playlist is permanent or tied exclusively to the limited-time event run.