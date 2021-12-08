Halo Infinite download sizes revealed

If you've been playing the multiplayer beta you'll have less to install.

The next addition to the Halo franchise, Infinite, is set to debut its campaign tomorrow and ahead of launch, details have been shared of how much players will need to download and install if they want to get in on the action.

In a post by Halo Support, the download sizes were detailed and for those who have already been playing the multiplayer component, you’ll have substantially less to install.

When the #HaloInfinite Campaign launches tomorrow at 10am PT, players who have downloaded the Multiplayer Beta will have a smaller download size. While download sizes may vary by platform, this guide will give you an idea of what to expect tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Tg3SzFvlhl — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) December 8, 2021

For those who have nothing installed yet, installing the multiplayer component will take approximately 26.53 GB while both the campaign and multiplayer together take up around 48.42 GB.

If you’ve already been playing the multiplayer, then you’ll only have a 3.97 GB update to install for that portion of the game and if you plan on downloading the campaign, it will be another 25.86 GB.

According to the post, sizes could vary slightly depending on the device you’re installing it onto.

With this in mind, if you haven’t yet installed Halo’s multiplayer but plan to take part when the game launches, you may want to install the game prior to launch so that you save yourself some time when you could be playing.

Halo Infinite launches at noon CT on Dec. 8 on Xbox and PC.