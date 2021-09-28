First Halo Infinite HCS tournament to take place in Raleigh this December

Halo Infinite isn’t out yet, but we have confirmation on its first official competition thanks to an announcement from the HCS today.

The first official tournament of the HCS for Halo Infinite will take place in Raleigh, North Carolina from Dec. 17 to 19 and will feature spectators, an open bracket, and much more. The starting prize pool for the event is $250,000.

To attend the competition, fans must “attest” to their health before entering the stadium every day. Vaccinated attendees will need to provide proof of vaccination and a photo ID, while anyone who’s unvaccinated will have to provide proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test from less than 72 hours prior to the event. Providing these documents will be required daily. Masks will also be required inside the venue in accordance with North Carolina state laws.

Further details regarding how to sign up for the open bracket, what settings the HCS will use, and what platform the tournament will be on were not released. But the HCS will “have much more information to share in the future,” according to the announcement.

The format for the Raleigh event will differ from the official HCS Major formats due to the limited amount of time between the release of the game and the event itself. The championship bracket will extend to 32 teams from the original 24 and the top 16 squads from the open bracket will be a part of those 32 teams.

For official pool play, four groups of four teams will be drawn and be subject to single round-robin pools, with the prize being a bye in the first round of the championship bracket for the top two teams in each pool. The bottom two teams will have to play the first round against the top eight teams from the open bracket.

The overall tournament will function as a 32-team double-elimination bracket, with the top eight invited teams receiving a bye in the first round, effectively.

The event will be held at the Raleigh Convention Center.