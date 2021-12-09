All Halo Infinite collectibles in Outpost Tremonius

Halo Infinite’s campaign drop has players looking to explore its unique narrative and open-world setting while getting plenty of collectibles along the way.

These collectibles, which include audio logs and other trinkets, are available for use in both the campaign and multiplayer. While you can head back and collect what you may have missed on your journey through the campaign, these can easily be collected as you progress.

One of the earliest locations in the campaign is Outpost Tremonius, and there are a handful of things to collect before you move on.

Outpost Tremonius All Collectibles Halo Infinite

In Outpost Tremonius there is a total of five unique collectibles to be found. Three of these are Spartan Cores and the other two are a Banished Audio Log and Mjolnir Armor Locker.

Thanks to a guide by the YouTuber WoW Quests, you can see exactly where these collectibles are located.