Exploring the Underworld in Hades 2 can be lonely, so having a multiplayer feature that would allow us to explore with friends would make it so much more enjoyable and would likely make the boss fights a little easier too.

While there are perks to playing with friends, it’s not as beneficial in roguelikes, where multiplayer would make the dungeon crawling and grinding less rewarding.

Is Hades 2 multiplayer? Answered

No, Hades 2 is not multiplayer, and it does not have any co-op features. Since its launch into early access on May 6, Supergiant Games has confirmed the team has no intentions of bringing multiplayer features or co-op into Hades 2. This is because it was designed to be a solo experience. So, if you were hoping to play Hades 2 with friends at a later date or when the full title launches, you won’t be able to.

Although this isn’t ideal for those who enjoy playing with friends or game for the social aspects, there are perks to playing games, like Hades 2 solo, including:

Play your way: You can explore each encounter however you like and choose a path that suits you.

You can explore each encounter however you like and choose a path that suits you. Set your pace: When playing solo, you can set how much or how little you progress through the story. If you aren’t great at roguelikes, playing at your own pace is nice. If you want to take your time, you don’t have to and aren’t pressured into skipping the dialogue. So, it also makes for a more immersive experience.

When playing solo, you can set how much or how little you progress through the story. If you aren’t great at roguelikes, playing at your own pace is nice. If you want to take your time, you don’t have to and aren’t pressured into skipping the dialogue. So, it also makes for a more immersive experience. Learning and growth: One of the more exciting things about playing Hades 2 solo is you are forced to learn and grow, whether you want to or not. And it’s not such a bad thing. I’m not the best at roguelikes, even though I enjoy playing them, so it’s fun to learn patterns and how things work and try new strategies the next time I go on a run. Having to rely on yourself to get through the stages, paired with the RNG of the boons, can be a challenging but fun experience.

For some, multiplayer would have been great, but that doesn’t change the fact that Hades 2 is a purely solo experience and was developed with this in mind.

