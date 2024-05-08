6 games like Hades 2 to play right now

If you’re enjoying Hades 2, you’ll be interested in other similar games. Fortunately, we’ve played quite a few Supergiant Games and plenty of roguelites, so we definitely have a few recommendations up our sleeves.

Here are a half-dozen games like Hades 2 you can play right now.

Games similar to Hades 2 to play

For this list, I picked six games that really reminded me of Hades 2, whether that was the feeling of finally conquering a boss after several attempts, the gorgeous isometric visuals, or the thrill of unlocking something new for the next run.

If you want to change that isometric perspective into a 2D one, Rogue Legacy might be just what you need. While it follows most traditional roguelite mechanics, the game also has a few of its own tricks. When you die during a run, you pick one of your character’s heirs to do the next one. You can use all the gold collected during a run to upgrade starting stats, weapons, and many other effects to make your next run easier. Rogue Legacy is easy to play, hard to master and a whole lot of fun.

Who needs an isometric-level design when you can do it in first-person? Roboquest is fast-paced, easy to play, and very enjoyable. Make your way through tight levels while taking out enemies, collect new guns and upgrades, and listen to fast-paced themes that keep you pumped up. Roboquest is also easier than most titles here, so it’s great for beginners and first-person shooter enjoyers who want to get into roguelites.

While this is a relatively recent release that has yet to stand the test of time, I’m confident Roboquest will be remembered like many other games on this list.

Maybe you don’t even want a roguelite but something that looks and feels like Hades 2? Bastion was the very first game by Supergiant Games, released all the way back in 2011. While it’s not a roguelite, it’s still the same combat style as Hades 2 but with a lot more weapons and an interesting story. It also has one of the coolest-sounding narrators in any video game ever. It might be old, and it might be short, but Bastion is one of the reasons why Hades 2 exists, so it definitely deserves a look.

For me, The Binding of Issac is a series synonymous with the term roguelite. While it certainly wasn’t the first, the series set the standard for what we’ve come to expect. Hundreds of weapons and upgrades, check? Unlockable characters and levels, check? Brutal difficulty that keeps increasing with each new run… ouch… but, check! Don’t let the classic Zelda-like top-down view fool you because this is one brutally unforgiving game. Definitely not for the faint of heart, especially because of its dark themes, but The Binding of Issac: Rebirth and the original are well-crafted and very replayable roguelites.

Most roguelites are humble indie projects, and that’s why Returnal is so interesting. This is an AAA rougelite with beautiful graphics, gorgeous visuals, tight controls, and even multiplayer. This third-person shooter roguelite with some great Metroidvania elements for good measure definitely turned some heads when it first came out.

This was actually one of the launch titles for the PlayStation 5 but was later ported to PC. In my opinion, this is one of the best-looking roguelites out there but also the most expensive one. It can also get pretty challenging at times, so I wouldn’t really recommend it as your first adventure into the world of randomly generated levels. With that said, it’s still a fantastic game, even though it’s a little hard to justify the full AAA price.

Is Hades 2 a bit too slow for you? How about playing a game that motivates you to be as fast (and often reckless) as you can? Dead Cells is a 2D roguelite with many Metroidvania elements sprinkled in. The fast-paced gameplay was so popular at one point that Dead Cells even got a crossover DLC with Castlevania. While not my favorite, it’s an incredibly addictive and replayable game that will keep you occupied for hours, if not days.

