Another run: Hades breaks old Steam records thanks to hit sequel

Supergiant Games surprised the entire indie gaming community by shadow-dropping Hades 2 on May 6. Now, the sequel’s success on Steam is helping the original Hades break its concurrent player count record.

Recommended Videos

Last weekend, on May 11 and 12, the original Hades exceeded its previous player record on Steam with over 50,000 concurrent players on the platform. This is nearly 15,000 more than the roguelike’s previous peak, which came in 2020.

Hades is breaking records on Steam. Image via Supergiant Games

Even with the boost from Hades 2, the original Hades’ player count peak is far from that of the sequel, which has around 100,000 daily concurrent players—amazing for a title with basically no marketing. Hades was one of the most popular games of 2020, and it looks like Hades 2 could shape up to be the same this year.

VGChartz reported that Hades sold over a million units across various platforms, including PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. It became one of Supergiant’s most-praised titles after its previous indie hits, Bastion and Transistor.

So far, though, the sequel has already surpassed the first Hades and is really making an impact on Steam, especially for players who haven’t played the first title and are experiencing both back-to-back. The game is still in early access, so its full potential is yet to be discovered, but these numbers could keep climbing.

Supergiant mentioned that once the game is ready, it will be available on other platforms like Xbox Series X|S and PS5, which is certain to bolster its popularity even further. In fact, Hades 2’s surprise release was so popular that Evil Empire, the team behind The Rogue Prince of Persia, decided to delay their game to avoid competing.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more