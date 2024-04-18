All Hades 2 voice actors and cast

Hades 2—the sequel to 2020’s roguelike indie Hades—does not yet have a concrete release date, though players are hoping to get it later this year. With the new game comes a whole new cast of characters.

We’re going to be looking at the main cast who have been confirmed to be appearing in the game so far over on the IMDB page for Hades 2.

Confirmed voice actors and cast of Hades 2

Logan Cunningham as Hades

The only character confirmed to be returning to Hades 2 so far is the titular character himself, and he will once again be voiced by experienced video game voice actor Logan Cunningham. Cunningham has been providing voices in the video game industry for more than a decade, with games such as Dota 2, Transistor, and Unavowed.

Judy Alice Lee as Melinoë

Don’t mess with her. Image via Supergiant Games.

The new player character in Hades 2 is Melinoë. She is the daughter of Hades and the younger sister of Zagreus, the protagonist and player character from the first game. Melinoë is voiced by actress, musician, and recording engineer Judy Alice Lee. Lee has had roles in video games before, such as Neyrelle in Diablo IV, Clementine in Remnant II, and Ularu Chen in Starfield.

Colin Ryan as Apollo

A light in the darkness. Image via Supergiant Games.

Apollo is an Olympian god—the God of Light—who will offer boons to Melinoë as she battles against Chronos, the Titan of Time. Colin Ryan will provide his voice, and although he hasn’t had a huge amount of video game experience, he has voiced the character Alphinaud from the Final Fantasy XIV series since 2015.

Erin Yvette as Dora

Dora, but not the explorer. Image via Supergiant Games.

Fans of the first game will know that Shades—the souls of perished mortals—appear in Hades frequently, and it would seem this will be the case in Hades 2 as well, as another cast member listed is Erin Yvette as Dora, a friendly but somewhat volatile Shade. Yvette’s career took off after she appeared in various Telltale Games titles as popular characters, such as Molly in The Walking Dead, Snow White in The Wolf Among Us, and Sasha in Tales from the Borderlands. She has since voiced characters across a range of games such as Genshin Impact, Oxenfree, and Unicorn Overlord.

Amelia Tyler as Hecate

We love a gothic queen. Image via Supergiant Games.

Hecate is a new character who will act as a mentor to Melinoë. She is also the Goddess of Witchcraft, Doorways, Crossroads, and Necromancy. She will be voiced by British actress Amelia Tyler, who has had small roles in different video games here and there before she shot to video game stardom after providing the iconic voice of the Narrator in Baldur’s Gate III.

Sterling Sulieman as Moros

Tall, handsome, and deadly. Image via Supergiant Games.

Moros is one of the Chthonic Gods to appear in Hades 2, much like Nemesis and Hecate. He is the son of Nyx, also known as Mother Night, and is said to be the personification of Inevitability, Doom, and Ill Fate. Moros is voiced by Hawaiian actor Sterling Sulieman, who has appeared in various television shows since beginning his career such as The Vampire Diaries. He has also provided voices for characters in games beforehand, such as Louis in The Walking Dead: The Final Season and Tyrell Patrick in the Resident Evil 3 remake.

Becca Q. Co as Nemesis

Buff babe. Image via Supergiant Games.

The sister of Moros and daughter of Nyx, Nemesis is also the Goddess of Retribution. She will be voiced by actress Becca Q. Co, who has had a varied career consisting of both voice-over work and screen acting. Her video game voice acting work began back in 2014 when she provided voices in the game Smite. She then went on to voice Gwen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Mirai in Midautumn.

