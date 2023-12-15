Twitch is giving out more than half a million free subs to GTA RP viewers

To celebrate the highly anticipated reveal of Grand Theft Auto 6, as well as the massive roleplaying (RP) community that populates GTA Online, Twitch and Rockstar have teamed up for a massive giveaway.

Starting Dec. 15 and running until Dec. 21, viewers who tune into GTA RP streamers featured on the front page of Twitch will have the opportunity to earn one of 600,000 Sub Tokens during the week. These tokens can be redeemed for a single one-month, tier-one sub or a single gift sub on any channel on Twitch.

If you roleplay as a cop in GTA RP, I’m judging you. Image via Rockstar Games

Viewers watching GTA RP streams during the event window will be eligible to earn Sub Tokens. When you receive a Sub Token, you will get a message in your Notifications section (the box icon on the top right) as well as an email.

While the promotion is heralded as a celebration of the GTA RP community, a staple of GTA Online, the 600,000 figure for the giveaway can be easily interpreted as a nod to the recently announced GTA 6. But Twitch has every reason to celebrate the RP community in general; the rise in popularity in GTA RP resulted in a huge upswing in Twitch traffic under the GTA category.

According to Twitch data tracker SullyGnome, GTA has been a top four category in most hours watched every year from 2019 to 2023, due in large part to the rise in RP popularity. In 2021, in particular, it surpassed League of Legends and was the most-watched game category on Twitch, and the second most-watched overall behind Just Chatting.

To use a Sub Token, go to the Subscribe section of any channel of your choice, select “Use your free sub,” and there will be an option to use a Sub Token next to the free Prime subscription. If you wish to gift a sub using a Token, click “Gift a Sub” and it will automatically apply to your next gifted sub.