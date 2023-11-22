Rockstar drops Social Club name as GTA 6 reveal draws near

Do you remember the Rockstar Social Club connected to various Rockstar games? If not, then don’t worry, it might not matter anymore. Rockstar appears to be rebranding it completely.

As reported by PC Gamer, every reference to the Rockstar Social Club platform looks to have vanished. On the Rockstar Games official website, you won’t find any mention of it. Social Club logos that were once visible have been replaced with a Rockstar logo, and part of the text on the website has been reworded. The change was first noticed by Twitter user Ben. He pointed out that the naming scheme Social Club has changed to Rockstar Games or Rockstar Games Platform, showing a picture with a comparison in the wording of the text: “Join over 200 million Rockstar Games members worldwide on the official Rockstar Games platform to enhance your gaming experience.”

It may appear Rockstar Games are gearing up to sunset the Social Club and launch a new platform. Today the new changes to the Rockstar Games websites brought a new change to the naming scheme of the Social Club to the 'Rockstar Games Platform''. pic.twitter.com/XYVhd1xXtc — Ben (@videotechuk_) November 20, 2023

Originally, the Rockstar Social Club launched in April 2009 alongside the console release of Grand Theft Auto IV. It was a website with the purpose of connecting to multiple Rockstar titles. Players could see stats and participate in contests held related to multiple games, including major titles Red Dead Redemption 2, Max Payne 3, GTA Online, and more.

All of these changes come just before the imminent reveal of Rockstar’s next major game, Grand Theft Auto 6. The company recently announced their plan to reveal the next Grand Theft Auto game in December. Many online were quick to point out that this coincides with the timing of Geoff Keighly’s Game Awards show, which also takes place in early December.

If Rockstar does plan on revealing a new version of the Social Club, it would most likely be with the reveal of GTA 6. Hopefully, whatever they show will get everyone excited.