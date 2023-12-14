GTA V coming to PlayStation Plus as sequel hype hits peak

Grand Theft Auto couldn’t get any more popular right now, but before we get the long-awaited GTA 6, PlayStation is giving gamers a chance to catch up on its predecessor.

PlayStation Plus subscribers can play GTA 5 this December as it headlines the new catalog additions for the subscription service. Alongside GTA, subscribers will also get access to Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, MotoGP 23, Metal Hellsinger, and a lot more. These will all be made playable on Dec. 19.

It’s always nice to go back. Image via Rockstar Games

GTA 5 will be available for subscribers on both PS4 and PS5, meaning if you’re a PlayStation gamer, you now have a chance to enjoy this incredible campaign before we get Rockstar’s next addition in 2025. Furthermore, you get access to what some would argue is the best part of GTA 5, the popular GTA Online mode. This online open-world experience has exploded in the last decade and has tons to do for when you’re finished with GTA 5’s campaign.

It’s not GTA 6, but for those who haven’t yet delved into Rockstar’s world, PlayStation Plus looks like a great gateway to get into the action—that is if you are a subscriber. Given that it costs a monthly fee, it might be cheaper to find a copy in stores and play that way if you’re only interested in GTA 5.

In only nine days, the trailer for GTA 6 has managed to accrue more than 146 million views on YouTube, proving that there are a lot of people out there excited for this next chapter. It remains to be seen exactly when we will get a taste, but for now, things are set to ramp up in 2025.

We suggest that in the meantime, you strap in and enjoy the final year of GTA Online before we move on to what is next.