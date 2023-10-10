GTA Online players hope 6 doesn’t ‘feel like a 9-5 job’

Remember the days when having a million dollars would make you the richest player in the lobby? GTA Online players certainly do, and they hope that GTA 6 Online reintroduces jobs and heists that pay well.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 7, players complained about the repetitive, low-paying jobs and heists that Rockstar created, which fans say were designed to boost microtransactions.

Players would like to see jobs that pay well, allowing them to purchase safehouses, vehicles, and weapons without spending their own money. Fans aren’t optimistic though and say that if Red Dead Redemption Online is a sign of things to come, then microtransactions will get even worse. Worse still, if you opt to grind for cash, and leveling without paying, you are in for more than a ‘9 to 5’ job.

There are assumptions that Shark Cards and subscriptions to GTA+ will be even more important, making the game almost impossible to play without paying real money. They believe that Rockstar learned from the success of GTA Online, and think they don’t plan on giving up such a lucrative business.

Fans also theorize that the next game could have two types of in-game currencies, something reminiscent of a battle pass and that certain items will only be able to be purchased with a premium currency. This will encourage grinding in the game to progress, but if you don’t play daily, then your progress will restart, bringing you back to the beginning.

So for those hoping that there will be more enjoyable, and fun ways to earn money in the next installment, they are probably in for an unpleasant surprise. Actually, they may just wish for the current microtransaction mechanic to remain the same.

We hope that Rockstar has learned its lesson, and listened to the feedback from players when it comes to microtransactions, but we are not overly optimistic. It is hard to imagine that a gaming studio will give up such a profitable segment of the game, especially after investing so much in it.

