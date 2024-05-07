GTA 6 cover
Image via Rockstar Games
Category: GTA
GTA

GTA fans think they’ve finally uncovered the voice behind GTA 6’s mysterious main character

Another quest for the truth.
Image of Lucas Lapetina
Lucas Lapetina
|
Published: May 6, 2024 07:13 pm

For some reason, GTA 6 fans want to know the voice in the only trailer for the game. First, they said that was Troy Baker, and that was debunked. Now, a popular YouTuber is claiming to have new information about who could be behind the character.

Recommended Videos

This long-awaited title will take players back to Vice City after the game with the same name was launched in 2002, except this time it’ll be in the modern era, like GTA 5. According to information provided by Rockstar Games, there will be two protagonists: Lucia, the game’s first female protagonist, and Jason, the voice in the trailer—and it’s this second character that’s sparked a huge fandom-wide actor search.

A YouTuber who goes by the name LegacyKillerHD and regularly posts GTA videos claims their sources have told them the actor playing Jason is Dylan Rourke, who has almost no experience in video games. However, when comparing this actor’s work in previous movies, there are some similarities in pitch and depth of range.

The YouTuber compared the actor’s recent work in a horror film from last year called Bury the Bride, where he really seems to get close to the trailer voiceover. In the GTA 6 video, Lucia has more lines than any other character, so it’s really tricky to find out who this actor is.

This Rockstar title is easily one of the most anticipated games ever. The trailer broke records as one of the most-watched non-music videos on YouTube. Since 2013, GTA 5 has sold over 190 million copies across three gaming generations.

Besides the voices, fans have other questions, including if the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 will be able to run the game at least at 60 FPS. Rumors from sites like Insider Gaming say that the PS5 Pro will be released to run titles like this. GTA 6 is set to be released in 2025. Rockstar has said its very confident in the state of the project, saying that the title could probably reach the goal without being delayed. The studio has made the employees go to the offices without exceptions to avoid early leaks.

