GTA 6 fans have specific suggestion for Jason, Lucia to make gameplay ‘really interesting’

While the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date is still likely over a year away, fans of the game are so excited about it that they’ve been using social media to voice everything from excitement to concerns and even suggestions.

A recent thread on the GTA 6 Reddit page from Feb. 26 suggested an intriguing idea for the hugely anticipated 2025 title, and it has to do with having the two protagonists feel differently to play because “having Jason and Lucia play differently would be really cool.”

Two protagonists, two gameplay styles? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rockstar Games

“Rockstar did an amazing job implementing the three playable protagonists system in GTA 5,” the Redditor said. “Being able to switch characters on a dime was smooth as hell, and the game wouldn’t have been the same without this feature. That being said, I do have my problems with the system, which I think GTA 6 could rectify.”

GTA 5 made the switch in modern games to include multiple protagonists, whereas other mainline entries included just one, such as Niko in GTA 4, Carl in GTA: San Andreas, and Tommy in GTA: Vice City.

In GTA 6, there are two protagonists, named Jason and Lucia, according to leaks. They were shown working together as potential romantic interests in the reveal trailer from December 2023.

“A criticism of GTA 5’s three protagonists is that they feel too damn similar to play as,” the Redditor said. “They all have their own special abilities, but they don’t really affect things all that much. I think that it would be really interesting if Jason and Lucia played differently.”

In GTA 5, Michael could enter bullet time, Franklin’s ability helped him slow down time while driving, and Trevor’s rage-like mode made him nearly invincible while also dealing more damage. This is the basis for what GTA 6 could improve upon.

Fellow fans in the thread agreed with the sentiment and had ideas for the gameplay, such as Jason “being similar to Arthur Morgan in terms of movement and fighting like a brawler by utilizing his strength in combat” while Lucia “could fight a bit like Niko where she has had previous defense training.”

There may be a limit to how different the characters would feel, for the sake of uniform gameplay, but Rockstar Games could easily get creative with making the duo feel unique from each other.

We may find out more about GTA 6‘s gameplay later this year ahead of its scheduled 2025 release.