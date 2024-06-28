The Salvage Yard is one of the many businesses in GTA Online, with this one letting you tow vehicles for large profits and even steal cars for your collection.

Recommended Videos

This business comes with a plethora of missions that require you to swiftly return cars to your Salvage Yard, all without damaging them. This means the location you purchase plays a big role in how quickly and safely you can earn money.

Here is everything you need to know about GTA Online‘s best Salvage Yard locations.

Ranking the best Salvage Yard locations in GTA Online

There are only three good options. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five Salvage Yards scattered around GTA Online’s map, each costing a different amount of money. However, two of these locations are located far away from Los Santos, so we recommend avoiding them at all costs.

The majority of Salvage Yard missions take place in the city, so having a Salvage Yard in a central location will save you time and allow you to generate money faster.

After considering the location of each yard, here are the three you should purchase:

3) La Puerta Salvage Yard

The La Puerta Salvage Yard is the most expensive option, costing a hefty $2,690,000 before customization. Although you may be tempted to buy the most expensive option, the physical building of this yard can make your work more difficult.

Specifically, this Salvage Yard is located a lot closer to the airport and is surrounded by a tall fence that cannot be climbed or destroyed—though you can try if you want. While this does offer some good defense, your vehicles will always spawn outside this fence, forcing you to run around on foot and waste time getting to your car.

Furthermore, this location also has a lot of rubble, clutter, and worn-down vehicles that create natural roadblocks you must avoid when turning in expensive cars.

2) Murrieta Heights Salvage Yard

For just $2,420,000, you can purchase and operate the Murrieta Heights Salvage Yard on the right-hand side of Los Santos. This area of the map is generally free of pesky players looking to grief your business.

The entrance to this Salvage Yard is also wider than others, but sadly the garage door is tucked behind a sharp turn. Damaging a vehicle will directly affect the amount of money you earn, so make sure to take turns carefully and never slam into objects.

The other downside of this yard is the location, since Salvage Yard missions can spawn on the left side of Los Santos. If you are unlucky enough to receive one of these, you’ll have to travel a long distance to reach the objective.

1) Strawberry Salvage Yard

Located smack dab in the middle of Los Santos is the Starberry Salvage Yard, costing you $2,570,000 without upgrades. Unlike the other two Los Santos Salvage Yards, the Strawberry location features a clean building with a large entrance, perfect for returning expensive cars without accidentally ramming them.

Although this yard will cost you a bit more money, its location in GTA Online can’t be beat. There are many different Salvage Yard missions you’ll undertake to earn money, and every mission spawns roughly the same distance from the Strawberry yard.

This means you’ll never have to worry about traveling long distances when you own this yard location, making it well worth the steeper price.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy