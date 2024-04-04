All GTA Plus rewards listed (April 2024)

Diehard GTA Online players are sure to enjoy the extra rewards they can get from a GTA Plus subscription, which is a premium subscription service available for GTA Online.

Recommended Videos

As we’re now in the first few days of April, Rockstar has confirmed the April 2024 rewards that GTA Plus members can look forward to. Let’s take a look at all the rewards you can claim from now until things wrap up on May 1, 2024.

Main benefits in April 2024

Flashy, fast, and free for GTA Plus members. Image via Rockstar Games.

The main benefits you’ll get this month revolve around vehicles and clothing, though there are also some extra goodies to enjoy as well. Let’s first take a look at the major freebies for GTA Plus members this month.

Vehicles

You can grab the Progen Itali GTB supercar for free this month, which can be picked up by going to the Legendary Motorsport website or by heading to the Vinewood Car Club. You can also color the car with the Oil Slick Pearl Chameleon Paint for free if you are a GTA Plus member.

There is also Chameleon Wheel Paint available for free, which lets you spray paint your car or motorcycle rims with the Magenta-Yellow colored paint. Use this on your rims by going to a Vehicle Workshop or the Auto Shop and then picking the paint out from the Chameleon Color Group from the paint section.

This month, you can also get a discount on the following vehicles in The Vinewood Car Club showroom:

Shihtzu Hakuchou Drag: Discounted from $986,250 to $789,000

Truffade Z-Type: Discounted from $950,000 to $760,000

Nagasaki Shinobi: Discounted from $2,501,020 to $2,000,816

Vapid Dominator GT: Discounted from $2,220,650 to $1,776,520

Annis Remus: Discounted from $1,396,220 to $1,116,976

Benefactor SM722: Discounted from $2,137,800 to $1,710,240

Imponte Deluxo: Discounted from $5,750,000 to $4,600,00

Ocelot Stromberg: Discounted from $2,500,00 to $2,000,000

Principe Deveste Eight: Discounted from $4,813,240 to $1,450,592

Clothing

Dress like a Fooligan for free. Image via Rockstar Games.

The Fooligan Tee and Vest are also free for GTA Plus members, letting you dress as a member of the Fooliganz Trupe. The t-shirt and vest will automatically be added to your wardrobe, so long as you have the Plus membership. Another clothing item that is free for GTA Plus users this month is the Black LS Cap along with the Coil Cyclone t-shirt, offering a cool Los Santos vibe to your wardrobe.

Additional benefits in April 2024

Bikers are all the rage this month in GTA Online. Image via Rockstar Games.

There are a few extra features you’ll get with a GTA Plus membership this month too, including the following perks.

50 percent discounts on all Biker Businesses and Clubhouses

This discount applies to all Biker Clubhouses and Clubhouse modifications and upgrades, as well as Biker Business Properties and upgrades for these properties.

To make use of this discount for Business Properties, purchase what you want through The Open Road on the Clubhouse computer. For Clubhouse Upgrades, you’ll need to go to the Maze Bank Foreclosures website in the game and buy what you want from there.

Double GTA dollars and RP on MC Challenges, Contracts, and Clubhouse Work

There are more biker-themed perks to be had this month too, as you will also get double the rewards and double the money when working on MC Club Challenges, Clubhouse Contracts, or any Motorcycle Club Work.

Begin MC Club Challenges and Work by heading into the Motorcycle Club President section in the Interaction Menu. The Clubhouse Contracts can only be accessed via the notice board in the club. Once you have completed your chosen job, challenge, or contract, you will automatically receive your double rewards upon completion.

Double GTA dollars and RP on Operation Trail Missions

You can also earn double the rewards by completing the Operation Paper Trail missions, which can be started by either visiting the IAA Headquarters in Pillbox Hill or by answering a phone call from Agent ULP on your cell phone in the game. Much like with the Motorcycle rewards, you will automatically be given your double rewards when the mission is complete.

Boosted Business Production Speeds

GTA Plus members will also get a 50 percent boost to their business production speeds this month. This includes increases to Biker Business Production Speeds, Bunker Stock Production Speeds, Nightclub Warehouse Stock Production as well as an increase to Cargo Crate output within the Executive Office Warehouses.

Bonus GTA dollars event

There is also a bonus that will be running from this month up to August wherein any GTA Plus members will receive an extra 1,000,000 GTA dollars every month along with the usual 500,000 GTA dollars that Plus members get monthly. This money will be put straight into the player’s Maze Bank account.

That’s everything that you will get this month with GTA Plus, so make sure to head over to the Rockstar Games website if you want to subscribe or find out more about the perks of becoming a GTA Plus member.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more