Where to get Hardened Remnants in God of War Ragnarök

Where did you leave them last?

God of War Ragnarök has landed and brought a ton of items to collect and a bunch of enemies to fight.

There are resources left, right, and center in God of War Ragnarök—all you need is to know where to find them.

Santa Monica Studios has provided an incredibly in-depth experience with the sequel to the beloved God of War. Kratos and Atreus are back, and all the fun side activities are too.

Players can gather resources to help increase armor, weaponry, abilities, and items that will make Kratos able to cop a few more punches from Thor. There are hidden poems around the nine realms that’ll give you an insight into Norse literature and the story of Ksavir.

You’ll have to complete puzzles to find random items that’ll increase Kratos’ maximum health, and some of these will take some time to locate and figure out.

Ragnarök is on its way, and you’ll need all the resources you can find. Hardened Remnants are a resource that’ll appear later in the game, but they will come in handy.

Where to find Hardened Remnants in God of War Ragnarök

Spoilers ahead, we warned you.

These remnants come from the main story quests. You’ll be able to find them after clearing the enemies in all of the nine realms where pieces of Asgard have fallen.

You’ll be able to accrue some Hardened Remnants when you’ve raided the Remnants of Asgard areas. You’ll have to take on Odin’s warriors, the Einherjar, to find these remnants.

Find the locations within any of the realms and defeat the Einherjar at each one. After that has been completed, you’ll be able to open the chests, and therein lies your Hardened Remnant.

Now you’ve gotten pretty close to the end of the game. What else is there to do? Maybe replay the game on the hardest difficulty, or just start from the beginning of the franchise.