People want Kratos’ companions in God of War to just shut up for a second

I'd rather Ragnarök than hear Atreus tell me what to do.

God of War: Ragnarök has been praised by critics and fans for its incredible addition to the beloved series, featuring dynamic gameplay and a captivating story. But for all its excellence, there is a drawback.

Players and streamers have noticed something its predecessor didn’t have. Ragnarök brought in a collection of new abilities, characters, and features, but this feature could’ve been left on the drawing board, according to the gaming masses.

Everyone has had enough of the back seating coming from your companions. Atreus might have some awesome fighting moves, but boy does he keep talking.

Players voiced their grievances on Reddit. One, /u/TwoBestFriendsPlay, said, “I can’t spend a minute thinking that the characters decide to backseat me.”

“I really wish things like that could be rendered optional,” another Redditor said.

One God of War gamer shared “it got old pretty quick… there’s a character that asks where you’re going every time you explore looking for side content.”

Either Mimir or Atreus gives players tips during their playthrough, but their tips can interfere with exploration, making it a chore to even think about looking for a chest as they’re likely to harass you for not sticking to the main story quest.

“The second I went in another direction, I had Atreus yelling where are you going? That’s the wrong way!” one disgruntled God of War player complained.

It doesn’t stop there as streamers have had enough too. Steamer Ela also lost it after hearing Atreus’ backseat game behind him during a boss fight.

This feature wasn’t in the previous installment, and fans might riot if it keeps happening. Despite the near-perfect game, this glaring issue is sure to knock a point off someone’s God of War: Ragnarök review—maybe have a fiddle with the sound settings!