Tyler1 loses it in God of War Ragnarök at the most unexpected backseater

The much-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Game of the Year, God of War Ragnarök has finally arrived to nearly universal praise from fans and critics alike. But one player hasn’t been happy with every feature the game offers. In a recent broadcast, popular Twitch entertainer Tyler1 shared his frustrations with some of Atreus’ voice lines.

Three hours into his Nov. 9 Twitch broadcast while playing God of War Ragnarök donned in a fantastic Kratos cosplay, Tyler1 encountered a section of the game that required him to throw Kratos’s axe into some water to create a makeshift bridge.

But before he could figure it out for himself, Kratos’s son and companion throughout much of the story, Atreus, let out a particular voice line to help lead Tyler1 to that discovery:

“What if you used your axe on it?” Atreus said nonchalantly.

Unbeknownst to the virtual character, Big T wasn’t in the mood for backseating, erupting on Atreus shortly after his remark.

“Yo, kid, listen to me you fucking son of a bitch. I’ve had about enough of your fucking smart attitude. I get it bro, your mother left you, she left us, she passed away, you’re feeling rebellious, you’re at that fucking age,” Tyler1 said. “Talk to me one more time with that tone, bud, I got a fucking backhand with your name on it, bud. I’m not fucking playing anymore.”

The streamer finished his rant about his virtual son with a final remark: “sometimes it’s what they need, bro, it is what it is.”

Tyler1 continued to stream his God of War Ragnarök playthrough for another six hours, with only a few other hiccups. The star also assured fans that he would finish the game after the League of Legends ranked season ends on Nov. 14. Hopefully he doesn’t chase of Atreus in the process.