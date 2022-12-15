Move aside, The Last of Us. God of War is the next game to get its own show

Kratos will soon be battling the gods on TV screens, however, the Spartan general won’t be a playable character. Amazon is taking the video game title for a spin, with the story of Kratos now transitioning into a high-budget TV show.

The God of War games were an incredible success for Santa Monica Studio, with the latest two titles in 2017 and 2022 either being nominated for “Game of the Year” or winning the acclaimed title.

Initially reported in March by Deadline, Amazon has now confirmed on Twitter that its premium television catalog is about to get an almighty upgrade.

God of War is coming. pic.twitter.com/GzbyutRO2k — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) December 14, 2022

While the tweet shows their commitment to the franchise, we’ll have to wait to find out anything more regarding casting.

The reports shared that Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, executive producers of The Expanse, and The Wheel of Time’s showrunner, Rafe Judkins, would be taking on this titan of a title. Sony and PlayStation would also be providing input throughout development.

The show could detail Kratos’ original years as he became the god of war after killing Ares as per Zeus’ request. The show could also jump straight into Kratos’ later years with Atreus. Essentially, there are hundreds of hours of gameplay from nearly a dozen titles to pick from to help the development team get started.

Hopefully, the God of War show can stay true to the famous gaming franchise as the showrunners brace for the almost impossible task of keeping the fans happy.