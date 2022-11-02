Is the God of War Ragnarök Jötnar edition worth it?

In one week’s time, the three-plus year wait for God of War fans will finally be over as God of War Ragnarök is scheduled for its worldwide release on Nov. 9, 2022.

While the question of “if you should buy God of War Ragnarök” is probably not something many God of War fans would need to ask, many have questions about how they should purchase the game. The long-awaited sequel to 2018’s God of War has many different options that each include its own set of extras for those that purchase each respective bundle, where the biggest of them all being the God of War Ragnarök Jötnar edition.

With so many options to choose from, as well as a giant bundle in front of you, it can be tough to decide whether you should commit to picking up the Jötnar edition. That is why we have listed all the various different bundles, along with the Jötnar edition, to help you figure out what bundle speaks to you best.

Many of the listings will be shown catered to the PlayStation 5 prices. Additionally, each bundle will add to what was previously listed, so, the Jötnar edition will feature everything seen from the other bundles.

All God of War Ragnarök editions and bundles

Standard God of War Ragnarök and pre-order ($69.99 for PS5)

Image via Sony

Those looking to play God of War Ragnarök but are on a budget will get a copy of the game and a Kratos Risen Snow Armor DLC. Additionally, those who pre-order it will also receive an Atreus Risen Snow Tunic for those that purchase the game a little bit earlier. This bundle will cost players $69.99 for PlayStation 5 and $59.99 for PlayStation 4.

God of War Ragnarök Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99 for PS5)

Image via Sony

The Digital Deluxe Edition is a perfect choice for those looking to play the game with an extra set of Digital Cosmetics for the added price of $10 extra. Those that purchase this option will receive eight new extras that you will receive digitally.

Everything in the Deluxe Edition

(Digital) Kratos Darkdale Armor

(Digital) Atreus Darkdale Attire

(Digital) Darkdale Blade Handles for the Blades of Chaos

(Digital) Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

(Digital) Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

(Digital) Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

(Digital) Avatar Set

(Digital) PlayStation 4 Theme

God of War Ragnarök Collector’s edition ($199.99 for PS5)

Image via Sony

Now, we are getting into the territory of the mega bundles that include physical items to accompany your copy of God of War Ragnarök. Those who purchase the God of War: Ragnarok Collector’s Edition will receive a beautifully packaged box known as the Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine. Inside the box will be everything that you can find in the Digital Deluxe Edition, plus a lot of extra items that make the Collector’s Edition quite filled with a number of goodies for the most dedicated God of War fans. The only thing not included in this edition is the pre-order bonuses, though, if you are purchasing the God of War: Ragnarok Collector’s Edition, you have likely done that already.

Everything included in God of War: Ragnarok Collector’s Edition

Printed voucher code: This will be for the entire God of War Ragnarök game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Steelbook Display Case: The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case will feature depictions of the Bear and the Wolf on the cover. It makes for a great storage space for your copy of God of War Ragnarök, though, the game will not initially be found here.

2” Vanir Twins Carvings: These 2” Vanir Twins Carvings will come in the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers found in the 2018 God of War Collector’s Edition. If you purchased the previous Collector’s Edition box from 2018, you will now have a complete set, this time with carvings of the Vanir Twins.

Dwarven Dice Set: It will come complete with a set of quality wood-like finish dies as well as a dice bag featuring the symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside.

16” Mjölnir Replica: Replica of Thor’s signature weapon that can be seen in God of War Ragnarök.

God of War Ragnarök Jötnar edition ($259.99 for PS5)

Image via Sony

The God of War Ragnarök Jötnar edition takes everything that you found impressive with the Collector’s Edition to an entirely different level. God of War fans that are truly invested in the lore and items in the game will be impressed by this gigantic bundle of items. Those that purchase the God of War Ragnarök Jötnar edition will receive everything from the Collector’s Edition box plus five more items that could enhance the God of War experience tenfold. However, what sets this bundle apart from the Collector’s Edition is that you will automatically receive the Pre-Order Edition with this bundle.

Everything included in God of War Ragnarök Jötnar edition:

7-Inch Bear McCreary Vinyl Record: The vinyl record will feature two tracks that are done by composer Bear McCreary.

The vinyl record will feature two tracks that are done by composer Bear McCreary. The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set: Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus respectively, this pin set symbolizes our heroes’ families.

The Legendary Draupnir Ring: A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag.

A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag. Brok’s Dice Set: This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers’ brand.

comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers’ brand. Yggdrasil Cloth Map: This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil.

Which bundle or edition should you choose?

In the end, there are not many wrong choices to choose from. Instead, go with what you feel you can afford at the moment. While, the God of War Ragnarök Jötnar edition is your best deal purely for the number of items that your receive, you will not miss out on the action if you were simply to pre-order the game for $69.99. Additionally, if you are solely focused on playing the game and have no intentions of the collectibles you will receive from the Collectors and Jötnar editions, then consider purchasing the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Given the rising costs of video games and consoles, like the PlayStation 5, it is an option that is great as well for those not wanting to commit to the price tag that accompanies the Jötnar edition. That being said, if you are planning on purchasing the Jötnar edition, you will need to hurry as the stock of it is nearly out. Still, whatever option you pick will be a good one as players begin to warm up to the upcoming release of God of War Ragnarök.

God of War Ragnarök will be released on Nov. 9, 2022, for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The upcoming game was developed by Santa Monica Studio and will be published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. After multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, God of War Ragnarök is finally almost on its way. The upcoming ninth installment to the God of War series is set to provide players with over 40 hours of gameplay, where 20 of those hours go to the main story campaign.