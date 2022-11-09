God of War Ragnarök’s Jötnar Edition is sold out—here’s how to know when it’s restocked

The wait for God of War Ragnarök is finally over. While some players have already started their new adventures, others might still be in the process of acquiring the game based on gameplay footage.

Considering the number of available digital and retail editions of the game, picking the right GoW Ragnarök editions for you might take some time, and some editions, like Jötnar, may run out of stock in the meantime.

God of War Ragnarök – Jötnar Edition is the game’s most expensive bundle, and it contains items fit for collectors. From an exclusive Dice Set to a Cloth Map of Yggdrasil, the bundle has it all for hardcore GoW fans. Given the variety of the items available inside the bundle, it’s likely to have a more limited stock compared to the other ones.

How to know when God of War Ragnarök – Jötnar Edition restocked

God of War Ragnarök – Jötnar Edition is a retail bundle, so fans will need to keep an eye on its stock status via trackers, like RestockTracker.io.

Stock trackers allow users to subscribe for alerts and you should receive an email when the Jötnar Edition is back in stock. If you have a retailer of choice, you may need to wait longer at times since not all parties get restocked at the same time.

You should also prepare for the potential restock email since you may need to act quickly in case there only happens to be a few available bundles.