God of War Ragnarok trophy list: All trophies

Santa Monica’s trophy list for God of War Ragnarok is set to push you and encourage you to explore all of what the action title has to offer. So, we have every trophy for you, as well as all the hidden God of War Ragnarok hidden trophies too.

The long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s successful reboot, God of War Ragnarok redefines the series, and does so with a positively stacked trophy list for you to reduce to ruin.

Featuring an eclectic mix of different tasks, Ragnarok pushes players to explore, kill, maim, and bask in the delights of the tense God of War story.

God of War Ragnarok trophy and achievement list

enemy jumping at kratos in god of war ragnarok
They even have gators here. Image via Santa Monica Studios

God of War Ragnarok‘s base game has a total of 36 trophies for Kratos and Atreus to earn throughout the Norse lands. It’s split into 1 Platinum, 4 Gold, 15 Silver, and 16 Bronze trophies.

As you should be, you’re rewarded for playing through the main story naturally. But there is also a ton of extra trophies for equipping and customizing armor, obtaining Skills, and killing formidable superbosses.

NameDescription
The Bear and the WolfCollect all Trophies
The LibrarianCollect all of the Books
The CuratorCollect all of the Artifacts
How it StartedEquip an Enchantment
Spit ShineUpgrade one piece of armor
Spartan WaysRemember the Spartan teachings
Full BellyObtain all of the Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead
Knock off the RustPurchase a Skill
PhalanxObtain all Shields
CollectorObtain all Relics and Sword Hilts
Dragon SlayerCraft the Dragon Scaled Armor set
How it’s GoingFully repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil
Ready for CommitmentFully upgrade one armor set

All God of War Ragnarok hidden trophies

Like elements of its story, God of War Ragnarok is quite secretive when it comes to its trophy list. So here’s every hidden trophy for God of War Ragnarok, and of course, there will be spoilers here—so be careful.

NameDescription
The FloristCollect one flower from each of the nine realms
A Grizzly EncounterBattle the Bear
Blood DebtBattle the God of Thunder
Backyard BrawlBattle the Mysterious Valkyrie
Root of the ProblemBattle Nidhogg
The CauldronDestroy Gryla’s cauldron
Off the LeashBattle Garm
ComeuppanceBattle Heimdall
Better TogetherBattle Hrist and Mist
Funeral for a FriendAttend the funeral
Rebel LeaderReturn the Hammer of the Rebellion
New FriendsFetch Lunda’s orb
Full GufaFree the Hafgufas
Making AmendsFree the Lyngbakr
It Was a Good DayRetrieve Mardoll
Invasive SpeciesComplete all of the Crater Hunts
BestiesPet Speki and Svanna
Rightful PlaceReturn all the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr
Pure of HartReturn the Stags of Four Seasons
Trials by FireComplete the Trials of Muspelheim
RagnarokBattle the All-Father
Grave MistakeBattle King Hrolf
The True QueenBattle Gna

2023’s God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC also added new trophies for hardened combatants to aim for.

