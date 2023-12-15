God of War Ragnarok trophy list: All trophies

Santa Monica’s trophy list for God of War Ragnarok is set to push you and encourage you to explore all of what the action title has to offer. So, we have every trophy for you, as well as all the hidden God of War Ragnarok hidden trophies too.

The long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s successful reboot, God of War Ragnarok redefines the series, and does so with a positively stacked trophy list for you to reduce to ruin.

Featuring an eclectic mix of different tasks, Ragnarok pushes players to explore, kill, maim, and bask in the delights of the tense God of War story.

God of War Ragnarok trophy and achievement list

They even have gators here. Image via Santa Monica Studios

God of War Ragnarok‘s base game has a total of 36 trophies for Kratos and Atreus to earn throughout the Norse lands. It’s split into 1 Platinum, 4 Gold, 15 Silver, and 16 Bronze trophies.

As you should be, you’re rewarded for playing through the main story naturally. But there is also a ton of extra trophies for equipping and customizing armor, obtaining Skills, and killing formidable superbosses.

Name Description The Bear and the Wolf Collect all Trophies The Librarian Collect all of the Books The Curator Collect all of the Artifacts How it Started Equip an Enchantment Spit Shine Upgrade one piece of armor Spartan Ways Remember the Spartan teachings Full Belly Obtain all of the Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead Knock off the Rust Purchase a Skill Phalanx Obtain all Shields Collector Obtain all Relics and Sword Hilts Dragon Slayer Craft the Dragon Scaled Armor set How it’s Going Fully repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil Ready for Commitment Fully upgrade one armor set

All God of War Ragnarok hidden trophies

Like elements of its story, God of War Ragnarok is quite secretive when it comes to its trophy list. So here’s every hidden trophy for God of War Ragnarok, and of course, there will be spoilers here—so be careful.

Name Description The Florist Collect one flower from each of the nine realms A Grizzly Encounter Battle the Bear Blood Debt Battle the God of Thunder Backyard Brawl Battle the Mysterious Valkyrie Root of the Problem Battle Nidhogg The Cauldron Destroy Gryla’s cauldron Off the Leash Battle Garm Comeuppance Battle Heimdall Better Together Battle Hrist and Mist Funeral for a Friend Attend the funeral Rebel Leader Return the Hammer of the Rebellion New Friends Fetch Lunda’s orb Full Gufa Free the Hafgufas Making Amends Free the Lyngbakr It Was a Good Day Retrieve Mardoll Invasive Species Complete all of the Crater Hunts Besties Pet Speki and Svanna Rightful Place Return all the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr Pure of Hart Return the Stags of Four Seasons Trials by Fire Complete the Trials of Muspelheim Ragnarok Battle the All-Father Grave Mistake Battle King Hrolf The True Queen Battle Gna

2023’s God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC also added new trophies for hardened combatants to aim for.