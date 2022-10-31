Stay away from every website except Dot Esports.

God of War: Ragnarok is close at hand, and leaked footage and gameplay is currently floating around the internet.

The much-hyped 2022 title, itself a sequel to the award-winning God of War title, leaked in its entirety after stores sold the game 10 days early, much to the devs’ disappointment.

Developers Santa Monica Studio has been attempting to address these issues by limiting the “unsanctioned footage and screenshots,” that have been popping up in people’s feeds.

Be warned though: the devs admit they “cannot catch everything,” warning excited God of War fans of the spoilers galore plaguing the world wide web.

A message from the team. pic.twitter.com/SRE9tSOV6a — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) October 30, 2022

There’s a chance you could see all kinds of spoilers involving gameplay, narrative, and general clips that you weren’t meant to see just yet. Santa Monica gave fans a bit of advice: “We strongly advise you mute any keywords or hashtags associated with the game until release day.”

For all you fans who are eager to avoid spoilers, there’s your solution.

The reason why this is a problem is due to retailers letting the game slip from their fingers before it was meant to.

Ragnarok producer, Cory Barlog, shared his frustration about retailers “selling the game nearly two weeks before release.”

a retailer selling the game nearly TWO WEEKS before release.



just so disappointing. — cory barlog (@corybarlog) October 29, 2022

Barlog called it “just so disappointing,” with the only real winners here being the few that got their hands on the game early.

God of War: Ragnarok is due to arrive on Nov. 9 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users across the globe.

Fear not PC players, there’s always the possibility PC users will eventually get to bask in Ragnarok’s glory, as the previous iteration made its way onto desktops and sold like hotcakes three years after its initial release.

