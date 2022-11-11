Sometimes puzzles can be daunting, we get it.

God of War Ragnarök has scattered collectibles all throughout each realm. Sometimes when you’re playing a game, you just want to smash through the main story, without hitting all the side quests and digging through puzzles to find some random poem.

While all the hidden items add to the story and the immersion, some of them you can skip. The Ksavir Poems give hints of Norse literature, but they aren’t necessary for you to be able to fight Thor or Odin.

Some things are easy to miss, and no one blames you for zoning out and focusing on combat. But some chests are more important than you might realize, and depending on how you want to play the game, you might have to consider breaking some open.

Can you miss trophies or Nornir Chests in God of War Ragnarök?

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studios

Chests like the Nornir Chests are important in making the game easier for you to complete.

Nornir Chests can give you items like Idunn Apples, which increase your maximum health, and other chests give you special pieces of armor or runes that’ll increase your abilities.

All of these can greatly impact your playthrough.

In essence, it really depends on the difficulty you’re playing on. If you’re playing on the easier difficulty setting, you can skip whatever chest you want. If not, maybe think about putting some time into opening Nornir Chests and deciphering puzzles hidden around you.

Unless you look at our God of War Ragnarök guides, you’ll most likely never know what is in each chest. So, it is worth cracking open chests from time to time.

As for trophies, the game can be 100 percent completed in one playthrough. There are missable trophies, so our other guides for trophies would be something to keep an eye on so you don’t forget any during your playthrough.