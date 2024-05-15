Handheld heartbreak: Ghost of Tsushima’s best new mode won’t be on most devices

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is gearing up for its PC port release on 16 May, which includes the Steam Deck and other handheld gaming PCs. Unfortunately, players holstering these handheld devices won’t have access to one specific game mode.

Recommended Videos

A tweet posted by Sucker Punch Productions and Nixxes Software on X on May 14 (formerly Twitter) states Ghost of Tsushima‘s Legends mode won’t be supported on the Steam Deck. According to the post, this is because the game’s co-op multiplayer mode relies on Windows accessing integrated PlayStation Network features.

However, the post assured players that the game’s single-player experience, including the Iki Island expansion pack, is fully optimized for the Steam Deck and other handheld devices.

Developed by Sucker Punch Productions, Ghost of Tsushima initially debuted on PS4 in 2020 to critical acclaim, with the PS5 version following shortly after in 2021. This captivating tale places players in the shoes of Jin Sakai, a solitary samurai on a quest to reclaim his land from the clutches of the Mongol Invasion.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends offers an independent co-op multiplayer experience, enabling players to join arms and engage in one of the four modes available. Although Steam Deck and other handheld device users won’t have access to Legends, PC players can delve into the rich tapestry of Japanese folklore by creating a PSN account and inviting friends for cross-play fun.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more