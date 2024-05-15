jin sakai riding horse in ghost of tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima

Handheld heartbreak: Ghost of Tsushima’s best new mode won’t be on most devices

PSN is causing more issues with Ghost of Tsushima, this time revolving around the Steam Deck.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
Published: May 15, 2024 02:09 am

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is gearing up for its PC port release on 16 May, which includes the Steam Deck and other handheld gaming PCs. Unfortunately, players holstering these handheld devices won’t have access to one specific game mode.

A tweet posted by Sucker Punch Productions and Nixxes Software on X on May 14 (formerly Twitter) states Ghost of Tsushima‘s Legends mode won’t be supported on the Steam Deck. According to the post, this is because the game’s co-op multiplayer mode relies on Windows accessing integrated PlayStation Network features

However, the post assured players that the game’s single-player experience, including the Iki Island expansion pack, is fully optimized for the Steam Deck and other handheld devices. 

Developed by Sucker Punch Productions, Ghost of Tsushima initially debuted on PS4 in 2020 to critical acclaim, with the PS5 version following shortly after in 2021. This captivating tale places players in the shoes of Jin Sakai, a solitary samurai on a quest to reclaim his land from the clutches of the Mongol Invasion. 

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends offers an independent co-op multiplayer experience, enabling players to join arms and engage in one of the four modes available. Although Steam Deck and other handheld device users won’t have access to Legends, PC players can delve into the rich tapestry of Japanese folklore by creating a PSN account and inviting friends for cross-play fun.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.