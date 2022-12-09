Where to find ring that was stolen from Taliesin in Genshin Impact

The Chasm is one of Genshin Impact‘s most peculiar places to explore. It features abandoned mines, underground levels to discover, and many monsters to clear for rewards.

You can also complete some Archon quests, and many minor quests to claim rewards in the area.

One of those quests will take you to a treasure hunt, with Taliesin the bard asking you to retrieve a ring that is suspected to be stolen by Weasels.

You’ll be indicated to follow a track up to a training camp. You’ll find the Weasel Thief Training manual there, and after reading it, the quest will take you to another place where you’ll have to look for the ring that was stolen from Taliesin.

There, you’ll be able to whistle to summon the Weasel Thief. You’ll have to hunt it and strike to get its rewards, which will change depending on the hour, as revealed by the manual you read shortly before.

How to look for the ring that was stolen from Taliesin in Genshin Impact

To retrieve the stolen ring, you must wait until a time between midnight and 1:59am and whistle to summon the Thief. When striking, you’ll get the quest reward.

To wait, simply enter the game’s menu and tap on the clock sign. Then, choose the time you want and leave the menu.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Here are the clues included in the manual:

Amateur Weasel Thief – Feed afternoon to keep their excessive energy in check. Recommended Time: 12:00–23:59

Hoarder Weasel Thief – Feed before noon to allow a more flexible training schedule. Recommended Time: 2:00–11:59

Golden Weasel Thief – The most cunning of all. Limit its feeding and interacting window within two hours. Recommended Time: 0:00–1:59

If you want the Thief’s other rewards, you can whistle at both times recommended above, and then retrieve the quest item.