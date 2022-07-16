When is the Next Banner Coming in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is an open-world RPG that uses a gacha system. The game contains a huge variety of characters, each available using different methods. While some are available via simple story progression, others will require players to invest something into the gacha system to unlock the character.

Players use in-game currency or real-world money to spend on the Wish feature. Wishes are the gacha system in Genshin. There are two main types of Wishes:

Wanderlust Invocation (Standard Wishes)

Specific limited-time Event Wishes

You can use this feature on certain character banners for a chance to obtain a playable character from the banner.

Current and Upcoming Banners

There are currently two Character Event Wish banners available: Leaves in the Wind and Sparkling Steps. Each of these banners features exclusive five-star characters, both of which were available in previous events. This gives players a chance to obtain these characters if they couldn’t do it in the last event.

Each Character Event Wish banner features one five-star character and three four-star characters, each with much higher drop rates than normal. Also, the five-star character included in this banner is generally unique to this event and unattainable otherwise.

The characters available this time are Kaedehara Kazuha and Klee. The last time these characters appeared in events was about a year ago, and they have not been seen since the 2.8 update. This event also marks the first time Kaedehara Kazuha has had a rerun making it the perfect opportunity for players to attempt and get this character while they can.

Leaves in the Wind

Image via miHoYo

This banner includes these characters:

Five-star: Kaedehara Kazuha

Four-star: Ningguang, Shikanoin Heizou, Thoma

Sparkling Steps

Image via miHoYo

This banner includes these characters:

Five-star: Klee

Four-star: Ningguang, Shikanoin Heizou, Thoma

These banners also feature the debut of Shikanoin Heizou, the game’s newest addition to their roster, with plans of the character being a regular Standard Wish in the next update. Apart from him, the other two other four-star characters are Ningguang and Thoma. You can acquire the four-star characters via either banner, but you can only acquire the five-star characters through their specific banner.

These banners have been available since July 13. There is no exact date for the following banner updates yet, but it is likely to happen within the first week of August. From what we know, the next five-star character featured will be Yoimiya. We don’t know who the other four-star characters are yet, but we will keep you posted.

The Standard Wishes allow players access to many characters via pulls from the gacha. However, these characters are rarely ever five-star characters, if ever. Most five-star characters are only available during limited-time Events or as part of specific Character Event Wish banners.