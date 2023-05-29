How to watch Astral Carnival: The Prince Cup Genshin Impact TCG tournament

The Genshin Impact Astral Carnival: The Prince Cup is a TCG tournament sponsored by HoYoverse that highlights the Genius Invokation TCG. It’s a tournament series and will feature regions such as Europe, North America, and Japan.

The tournament plans to stream offline matches starting from the quarterfinals of each region, providing exposure to the players who have achieved the feat. The prize pool for the series is estimated to be over $270,000 and will be shared by each of the regional and invitational.

How to watch Astral Carnival: The Prince Cup

The tournament only plans to stream every quarterfinal of each region and the invitationals that will happen every so often. The streams will be available on AstraCarnival’s social media:

Astral Carnival: The Prince Cup match schedule

Korea kicks off the schedule on June 11. Image via HoYoverse

Since the tournament series will be per region, each region will have its own finals on different dates. These offline championship matches will also encompass from the quarterfinals until the grand finals and will all be streamed from the social media listed above.

What is Genius Invokation TCG?

Genius Invokation is a trading-card game in Genshin Impact where you collect cards and use them to battle NPCs or fellow players via matchmaking. Cards that you can collect include character cards that reflect the abilities of characters already available in the game and equipment, food, and much more that are also present in the actual game.

The game revolves around using your cards to your advantage and defeating your opponent’s three-character cards.

