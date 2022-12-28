Domains are crucial to unlocking precious artifacts and other resources in Genshin Impact. They’re also a way to progress through quests and defeat strong bosses to get other rewards.

While players only need to interact with the Domain’s doors to unlock them in most cases, some others require a bit of effort to be opened.

It’s the case of the domain called Under The Umbrella’s Shade, located in Sumeru. This one is important to level up talents because it rewards Teaching items from various rarities.

Here is how to unlock that domain.

How to unlock Under The Umbrella’s Shade Domain in Genshin Impact

When you’ll head to the Domain, you’ll spot several Dendro pillars around it. Before even trying to unlock it by activating those, you should know that they must be activated in a certain order to work.

In addition, one of those pillars is hidden behind a wall. To unlock this one, summon the Dendrograna and head behind the Domain. Hit the pile of rocks marked by a Dendro sign. You’ll need to hit it a few times before destroying it, so be patient.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

To know in which order you must hit the pillars, watch the orange signs located under them. The first pillar to unlock is the one located near the Dendrograna. Then, you’ll spot the other ones by the glowing signs under them.

You don’t have to rush it: the pillars won’t deactivate over time, but only if you hit them in the wrong order.

Once the five Dendro pillars are activated, a short cutscene will play, showing the Domain rising from the ground and you’ll be able to enter it.