How to unlock the Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula in Genshin Impact?

When wandering the lands of Genshin Impact, you might discover various domains to unlock and explore.

In Liyue, there are a lot of domains to unlock, but they might be more challenging than the ones you’ll find in Mondstadt, the first region discovered in the game. The Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula domain is one of them. You’ll find it in the Luhua Pool, near the Quiongji Estuary and Ruins.

While the domain itself is hidden under the ground, it’ll be spotted by Pyro headstones forming a circle. The domain offers two possible expeditions, with recommended levels of 60 and 70, respectively. Their rewards include two Shrine of Depths keys from the region, which makes them valuable.

Here is how to unlock the Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula domain in Genshin Impact.

What are the correct headstones to activate in the Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula in Genshin Impact?

To unlock the Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula, players only have a few steps to complete. First, you’ll notice that the headstones are locked, which means you can’t activate them using Pyro attacks. To unlock them, activate the mechanism towards the northwest of the circle. After stepping on the round stone, you’ll be asked to activate it. You’ll have to activate the correct headstones in a short time to unlock the Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula domain.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

You only have to activate the Pyro headstones located under the tall pillars. Once that’s done, it will automatically trigger the other ones and make the magic barrier disappear.