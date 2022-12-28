You can't solve it without the corresponding quest.

Many puzzles can be solved in Liyue, the second region players will explore in Genshin Impact. Featuring Asian inspirations, it brings players through green hills, hidden mines, and caverns.

One of these puzzles is located in Sal Terrae. Players will discover it in the middle of the water.

A big blue seal is locking the way to an underground ruin, with a headstone as the only clue to solve that puzzle. As players might have guessed, rewards await them under that seal.

Here is how to solve the Sal Terrae puzzle in Genshin Impact’s Liyue.

How to unlock the seal in Sal Terrae

Contrary to many other puzzles in Liyue, you won’t be able to solve the one of Sal Terrae without meeting a crucial requirement: to unlock the corresponding quest.

The puzzle located in the waters of Sal Terrae is linked to Zhongli’s Story Quest. You can pick it up by heading to your Quest Journal and selecting the corresponding menu, and then tapping on Zhongli’s quest. You can claim Story Keys by completing eight daily commissions (you can take up to four per day).

The quest will bring you to a ship on the coast of Liyue, and then to the Sal Terrae puzzle. The quest will naturally guide you through all the mechanisms to unlock the God’s seal.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

To solve the first mechanism, you’ll only have to find the right spot to see an image form through the rocks.

The second mechanism is a bit harder to solve: you need to activate Electro pillars in the right order. Zhongli will give you some clues to find the right order. Here it is:

Southern pillar

Eastern pillar

Western pillar

Northern pillar

Screengrab via HoYoverse

To make the task easier to complete, you can start by heading south and facing north. You can spot all four pillars from there and understand where each pillar is to activate.

Once both mechanisms are activated, the seal will disappear. You can go back there and glide down the cave.

How to solve Sal Terrae’s puzzle

Go to the end of the cave and enter a domain named “Of Mysteries and Salt.” In the domain, you’ll need to use Zhongli’s Elemental Skill to climb on the superior platforms.

You can also use his pillars to activate the various platforms on the ground and collect chests, as well as progress through the ruin. You’ll be able to play him as a trial character and discover his gameplay if you have yet to unlock him.