Inazuma is the third region players will come across in Genshin Impact. The Archon quest will bring them to sacred Sakura Trees that must be cleansed after investigating temples to discover the islands’ legends and secrets.

In the Chinju Forest, players have to follow a strange voice to complete the “Hayashi of Tanuki in the Forest.” If you haven’t enabled the sound of the game, this task might become more challenging to complete.

Here is how to search for the source of the strange voice in Genshin Impact.

When entering the quest area, players will hear a strange voice that Paimon will comment on. It will activate the next step, leaving players without any indications on the map.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The source of the strange voice is a singing tanuki. You’ve already encountered them several times in the game. You have to enable the game’s sound to follow the voice. If not, here’s the path to take.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

When hearing the voice, head to the ascending path framed by Japanese-inspired Torii, the red structures. The tanuki will lead you up to the path, but you’ll have to check every stop to unlock the next step.

At one point, you’ll have to fight an Electro monster. Eliminate her to see the tanuki again and resume your way up to a small shrine with a speaking “Weird Statue.” Clear it from hilichurl enemies and proceed to the next step.