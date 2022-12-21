Inazuma counts numerous puzzles to solve in Genshin Impact, and many of them are exclusive to the region.

The Warding Stones are one of those puzzles. You’ll be required to solve them during the Seirai Stormchasers quest, unlocking the Thundering Manifestation.

Fortunately, all Warding Stones are easy to find since they’re located near the Teleport Waypoints. It can take you a long time to figure out all of the Warding Stones, however, so here’s a guide on how to seal them in Genshin Impact.

How to seal the Warding Stones in Genshin Impact

How to Seal the first Warding Stone Do not rotate the top. Rotate the bottom three times.

How to Seal the second Warding Stone Rotate the top three times. Do not rotate the bottom.

How to Seal the third Warding Stone Rotate the top three times. Rotate the bottom five times.

How to Seal the fourth Warding Stone Rotate top and bottom twice.



Once you’ve completed them, you’ll be able to move on to the next quest.