When exploring Genshin Impact’s newest area, the Desert of Hadramaveth, players will encounter new puzzles to solve and exploration quests to complete.

The Dirge of Bilqis is the map’s main questline, and it’s essential to complete it to be able to explore the full area, earn new gadgets, and unlock special areas.

At one point in the quest, you’ll be taken to a strange giant machine, entering through its right arm. After operating it, you’ll be tasked with restoring power to the left arm instead, getting more firepower.

Here’s how to restore power to the left arm in Genshin Impact‘s Dirge of Bilqis questline.

How to restore power to the left arm in Genshin Impact

Completing this step of the quest might seem daunting at first if you’ve lost yourself through the machine’s floors. But it’s actually very simple when you know where to look.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

To restore power to the left arm, you’ll need to power up two batteries like the one shown above by inserting a yellow stone in each one. There are two batteries on each side of the control room, left and right.

Here’s the location of both yellow stones to find:

Screengrab via MiHoYo

The first stone is the easiest to find. You’ll see it hanging on the floor on your way to the left battery. Pick it up and activate the first battery.

Before going anywhere else, simply go out of the room and look to your right. You’ll find the second stone hiding just behind the corner. Here’s a screengrab when looking at the battery’s room.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Pick it up and bring it to the battery on the right side of the room.