Genshin Impact’s desert of Sumeru hides many secrets under its dunes of sand and harsh cliffs.

One of the region’s biggest ruins is the Mausoleum of King Deshret. Inside, you’ll find a giant sarcophagus and try to unveil its mysteries. After exploring a big part of the Mausoleum, you’ll be given a questline called “Secret of Al-Ahmar.”

Once you’ll open the Ancient king’s sarcophagus, you’ll have to wander even deeper into the ruins to find its secrets.

Here’s how to proceed deeper within the ruins in Genshin Impact’s Secret of Al-Ahmar questline.

After opening the sarcophageus, the quest will take you deeper into the ruins. The path might lead you to desert undergrounds, where you’ll be able to unlock the Teleport Waypoint shown down below.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

To enter the area where you pursue the quest, go down into the tunnel and head straight back into the Mausoleum (don’t go right).

You’ll end up in an area where a Seelie will float, waiting for you to guide it. It’ll be actually useful for the quest, and not only to find another chest. Guide it through the area.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

As it passes, you’ll see blue torches appear at each corner of the area. You don’t necessarily need to complete this puzzle to pursue the quest.

You’ll go upstairs and discover another room where you’ll get the Seelie’s chest. Go past this room to enter another one with a sealed chest at its center.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Head on the first right corner of the room and rotate the cell once. A blue link will appear, connected to a blue device towards the middle. To solve this puzzle, connect all four devices to the corresponding links towards the middle.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Once it’s done, the chest at the center of the room will be unsealed. By rotating the cells to the other blue links (the ones that sit on the sides of the doors), you’ll unlock the doors. Do that for the west door and head into the new hallway.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Inside, you’ll see a floating triangle and a blue platform. Take the device and guide it to the platform. It’ll release a blue orb you’ll have to follow like before.

Upside, you’ll see a Dendroculus. Although its access is shielded by a blue platform, you can go around it by climbing the side pillar and letting go once you’ve reached the top of it.

When the orb reaches the first pillar, release it once again and follow it to the next destination. Do that one more time and you’ll end up on the main stair.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Release it one last time and you’ll unlock the first pillar to open the giant door.

To guide the second orb up to the big door, head down into the tunnel like before. Retrace your steps on the way you guided the first orb, up until you get to the last floating triangle you’ve seen to solve the puzzle.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Take the triangle and Move the Cell shown on the left of the screengrab. Put it down on the empty pillar next to the locked door (shown on the right of the image above).

It’ll unlock the door with a blue platform inside. Guiding the triangle there will make another empty cell appear. Move the Cell there and a blue link will connect. When heading out, you’ll notice a blue orb has appeared on the other pillar and you can guide this one upstairs, too.

Once it’s done, the big door will unveil another hallway and the quest’s objective will switch to “investigate the room located deep within.” A cutscene will appear when heading inside. You’ll be required to leave the ruin and head to the questline’s final location.