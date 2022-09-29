How to pick up Golden Slumber quest in Genshin Impact

A new update has brought more content to Genshin Impact, including a new character, new quests, and more to discover. Among the new features introduced, players can discover a lengthy questline that will bring them far into the desert’s secrets, called Golden Slumber.

This quest can be long and, sometimes, challenging to complete, but it shouldn’t be ignored due to its rewards and story. If you’re willing to pick it up, here are the steps to follow in Genshin Impact.

How to pick up the Golden Slumber quest in Genshin Impact

To pick up the Golden Slumber quest, head to the Aaru Village in the Sumeru region.

You’ll have to speak to an NPC located in the East of the village when you get on the entry path. The NPC who gives the quest to the players is called Bonifaz.

He’s a Merchant standing in front of a house, after the bridge (located on the red square of the image below).

Screengrab via miHoYo

Outside the requirement of having discovered the Sumeru region, the quest doesn’t ask for particular requirements to be picked up, so you should be able to see the blue sign on the NPC.

It’s recommended, however, to unlock all Statues of the Seven in the region to see the map and teleport wherever you need to go to fasten the quest’s progression.