Sitting on the throne might be one of the best rewards you can get from this quest.

There are many quests in Genshin Impact that will bring you to explore the game’s regions and unveil their secrets. But the Golden Slumber questline, in Sumeru, brings it to another level.

The part of the quest that will lead you to Khaj-Nisut leads to its end. Still, before completing it, you’ll find many more puzzles to be solved in the ruins.

One of them will require to operate the Prism of Khaj-Nisut and try to reach the upper floor. Here is how to do it.

How to operate Prism of Khaj-Nisut and reach the upper floor in Genshin Impact

When getting this objective, you’ll see a giant fan at the end of the room that will allow you to reach a superior floor. But you’ll have to go through the roof by moving a platform that will block the way.

When getting there, you’ll see four blue devices. While some of them will reach the other side of the room, other links will be blocked by platforms. You have to get those platforms out of the way to allow all four links to connect to progress through the quest. Here is how it should look like:

Screengrab via MiHoYo

To do that, you’ll need to operate the device at the center of the platforms. When changing colors, you’ll notice that different platforms will move.

You’ll have to make some tries to make platforms move by selecting “Operate” and selecting the correct ones by “Switching” colors. You’ll end up figuring out which platform you’ll need to move so that both others get out of the blue link’s ways at the same time.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Keep in mind that you don’t need to rotate blue cells at all to complete this step, but only interact with the center device. Once all blue links are connected, the camera will automatically direct you toward a yellow star with a blue button under it.

Interact with it to move the platform that blocks the way to the roof above you, and go through it by activating the platform. Then, you’ll be only a few steps away from the throne.