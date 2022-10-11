So you’ve secured enough funds and unlocked the shop in Genshin Impact’s Wiesenfest? You should now be managing every cycle to earn the most funds possible.

To do that, Strategic Inspiration is a very precious resource. By spending 100, you can choose a new strategic advantage to get more Product Quality, Business Efficiency, or Holistic Service. It allows you to reach the targets required in every Customer Cycle and make a profit.

For this reason, it’s very important to unlock all the slots for Strategies when you can. Here is how to earn Strategic Inspiration.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

How to get Strategic Inspiration to manage Wiesenfest’s shop in Genshin Impact

When tapping the Strategic Inspiration button in the management of Customer Cycles for your shop, you’ll see the obtaining source is “Charity and Creativity.”

It designates the achievements linked to earnings in Customer Cycles. It means the only way of earning this resource is to complete the achievements, which are earnings milestones.

If you’ve met all tab requirements (enough Quality, Efficiency, and Service) in all customer cycles, you should have enough earnings to unlock the correct amount of Strategic Inspiration at the time when you’ll need the strategic advantage to get a boost in the chosen tab.