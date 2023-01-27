When exploring Sumeru’s desert for the first time in Genshin Impact, players will try to grasp the area’s secrets, which are buried under the sand.

In the area’s Archon quest, they’ll be pushed into the exploration of ruins. At one point, they’ll have to enter the monument and explore its hallways.

Here is how to enter the mysterious ruins in Genshin Impact‘s King Deshret and the Three magi quest.

How to enter the mysterious ruins in Genshin Impact‘s King Deshret quest

When following the quest’s objective on the map, you’ll be taken to a quest Domain. You’ll have to clear it to complete the objective.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The first puzzle is easy to complete. Simply rotate the obelisks starting from the further left, and stop when you see it glow. Do the same for both others, stopping each time when they react to the move.

Once it’s done, an Elevator will appear. Activate it to go on the lower level. Then, you’ll have to defeat a few mushroom enemies to progress further. At that point, the quest will lead you in the lower corner of the room.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

When you head there, though, you might end up in an empty room without knowing what to do. It’s because you might have missed a wall animation when entering: the left wall will automatically open if you step near it.

Then it’ll take you through hallways with movable walls. It’s a small labyrinth, but you should be able to find your path easily. Once in the next room, you’ll be able to activate another Elevator after defeating more enemies.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

In the next room, you’ll get a chest after defeating more mushrooms. To get to the next objective, return to the Elevator. According to the clue found on the entry of the room, you’ll have to jump on an exit before the Elevator ends its descend.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

To do that, activate the Elevator from the room with the chest. Once it has come back to the ground, activate it again and wait for it to reach your level. Then, jump on it and it’ll take you to the upper level.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

In the next room, you’ll see two glowing buttons on the sides of the room, as well as three obelisks. They’ll turn automatically after a short time, and turning off the buttons stop the obelisk in front of it from moving.

Wait for the left and right one to get to the symbol shown below, and turn off the corresponding buttons when they do. Once the middle one will turn to the right angle, the elevator will unlock once again.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

By taking the elevator, you’ll arrive to a wide area that’ll trigger another cutscene, as well as the end of the Domain.