How many people play Genshin Impact (2022)?

Genshin Impact is an open-world, action role-playing game developed by miHoYo that was released on Sep. 28, 2020, to unparalleled success for a title released on mobile devices and PC. Since its launch, Genshin Impact developers miHoYo have continued to release a steady stream of fresh content that has assisted in keeping a massive quantity of users playing the game every month.

But how many people play Genshin Impact in 2022? If you’re curious about the active player count for Genshin Impact, here’s everything you need to know.

How many people play Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact features a wide variety of quests and exploration possibilities across its massive world of Teyvat, along with a relatively simple combat system and face-paced content release schedule, it’s easy to see why so many players flock to its shores every single month.

The number of active players for Genshin Impact blows most other titles out of the water. In the last 30 days, Genshin Impact has had an estimated 63,265,014 players enter the game, according to ActivePlayer.io.

It should be noted that Genshin Impact can be downloaded and played on iOS and Android devices as well as PlayStation consoles and PC, making the free-to-play game widely accessible and more than likely assisting with its incredible active player count.

Regardless, Genshin Impact has had quite an impact on the online gaming world and is one of the most popular video games being played right now, beating out titles like Destiny 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Dota 2, to name just a few.