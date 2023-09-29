Genshin players divided by Version 4.1 new Adventure Encounter Points feature

The Version 4.1 Genshin Impact update arrived on Sept. 27 and introduced a quality-of-life feature meant to offer Travelers an alternate means of checking off their daily commissions. But this feature quickly divided players.

Before this feature was added, the only way to gain the daily commission rewards was to complete whichever four tasks were assigned to you in the specified region for the day. This means tasks were regularly repeated and the entire process could feel quite repetitive, so the goal of the Adventure Encounters feature was to offer an alternative means of putting in work for the rewards in a less monotonous way.

The Adventure Encounters feature lets you earn points for completing tasks like opening chests, tackling specific types of quests, collecting special world items, and participating in exclusive events.

One Genshin player shared their thoughts on Reddit, saying this feature is “a nice mechanic for new players” but “falls short” for more seasoned players who have already completed most of the tasks that can be used to check off commissions, which seems to be the general consensus within the community.

Newer players seem to love this addition, as do more casual players, while veteran Travelers can’t make much use of it, which is why they wish it had more means to earn Adventure Encounter Points.

One player said this feature is a decent one that won’t be a game-changer for the players who quickly explore new areas in just a few days, but for players like them who tackle “a bit every day,” it will mean they can skip it on daily commissions for at least two or three weeks after a new update arrives.

Most players love the idea of this feature, but those who are disappointed by it were hoping it would be more inclusive for Travelers who have already completed most of what Teyvat currently has to offer. One fan pointed out that this feature would be much better if it also included other tasks like Domains and bosses instead of just chests and quests that only have a “finite amount.”

A more causal Genshin player called this addition “the best QOL that has ever happened” to them as they previously struggled to stay engaged with the same repetitive commission tasks when they would much rather adventure off to explore. This Traveler doesn’t have a lot of time to spend in Genshin, so any extra time they did have previously went to tedious commissions, which had them losing interest in the game until Adventure Encounters arrived.

“Being able to spend that extra time swimming in a new area of Fontaine instead of, I dunno, chasing down my 100th transport balloon is a godsend,” this player explained.

Even though the Adventure Encounter Points system is a controversial one, it certainly pushes players to slow down and enjoy all Teyvat has to offer instead of trying to finish everything as soon as possible.

The Adventure Encounter Points feature is still new, so there is certainly a chance that the devs will hear feedback and expand it in the future to make it more usable for all players. But for now, you’ll just have to stick to completing what you can to claim those precious daily rewards.

