Genshin Impact players are begging miHoYo to make this glitch a permanent feature

One of Genshin Impact‘s main strengths is its breathtaking graphics, from beautiful scenery in Teyvat’s overworld to character burst animations.

Many players like to spend their time exploring the world and immortalize their memories by taking photos using the game’s Kamera.

But players don’t have many options when it comes to taking photos. That’s a frequent complaint in the community, and some tried to find a solution themselves.

A few months ago, Genshin users found a glitch they could abuse to take amazing shots of the characters’ animations.

They could use their character’s Elemental Burst and freeze them on the spot by taking a photo and entering the menu wheel at the same time. They could admire their character frozen in action and take as many pictures as they wanted from every angle.

HoYoverse eventually fixed the glitch with Patch 3.4, however, which removed the ability to take those amazing pictures.

On a Reddit thread earlier today, players begged HoYoverse to reinstate this glitch, or even better, make this a permanent feature. They want to be able to freeze characters at key moments to be able to customize their pictures more.

“Genshin burst animations are beautiful, for real,” said a user. “They could start by freezing the game time in their photo mode,” wrote another. “Taking pictures is a pain if you have to exit photo mode after a minute and turning the clock again.”

Many exploration games feature the option to freeze time when taking pictures, so that players can customize them without seeing the weather or daytime change. It’s unclear if HoYoverse plans to add this to the game in the future, though.