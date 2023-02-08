Genshin Impact players agree on Teyvat’s prettiest and ugliest characters

Genshin Impact features a gigantic roster of playable characters, and more are added every few months.

Since the game’s release, players have had time to determine who’re their favorite characters in terms of playstyle, as well as design.

While gameplay is vital, many players are heavily influenced by the character’s design when they determine whether they’re willing to invest precious Primogems to pull for them.

A Reddit user shared a fan survey they conducted within the game, using co-op to randomly travel to players’ worlds and ask them who’re the prettiest and ugliest characters in the game. Some choices were quite decisive, while a few characters divided the community.

The prettiest characters, according to the survey, were Shenhe and Raiden Shogun. They’re also some of the most popular characters, with unique designs and animations. They obtained a lot more votes than average, showing the unanimity within a part of the community.

On the other side, Scaramouche and Xiao were voted as the prettiest male Genshin characters, which might be influenced by the fact that they were both the latest male characters featured in banners.

Users pointed out how one player mentioned the NPC Chef Mao as one of the prettiest Genshin characters. He’s the father of Xiangling and works in Liyue’s Wanmin Restaurant. “I want to meet that player,” wrote the most-upvoted comment. “Chef Mao got more votes than his daughter,” joked another.

Image via u/deyan_ivanov

The survey crowned winners and losers. They also asked the brutal question of who was considered the least pretty character, and the unfortunate winner was rockstar Xinyan. She obtained the most votes, with Diluc in second place and Razor in third place.

This makes sense for Razor since his lore basically explains why he’s not a gracious character. The Electro Claymore-wielder was raised by wolves and only adjusted to humans later in his life.

Some characters also strongly divided the community. Childe and Albedo, for example, obtained several votes as both the prettiest and ugliest characters. They’re one of those characters players either love or hate.

This survey is obviously subject to heavy bias, but the votes on “prettiest” characters highlight how the work put into Shenhe and Raiden Shogun bear fruit, receiving a positive response from the community.